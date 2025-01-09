What drives someone to attempt a Fastest Known Time? We talk with author and endurance athlete Emily Halnon about her record-breaking run on a section of one of the most iconic trails in the world and the book she wrote about it. Emily shares her journey of running through the grief of losing her mother, finding strength in the wilderness, and the training, planning, and determination it takes to achieve an FKT. Join us as we explore the intersection of running, resilience, and the healing power of nature.

Running through grief | Outdoor Explorer Listen • 59:00

Host: Martha Rosenstein

Guest: Emily Halnon

