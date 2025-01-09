Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoor Explorer Logo
Outdoor Explorer

Running through grief | Outdoor Explorer

By Martha Rosenstein
Published January 9, 2025 at 12:15 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Emily Halnon and her dog Dilly in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado
Emily Halnon
Emily Halnon and her dog Dilly in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado

What drives someone to attempt a Fastest Known Time? We talk with author and endurance athlete Emily Halnon about her record-breaking run on a section of one of the most iconic trails in the world and the book she wrote about it. Emily shares her journey of running through the grief of losing her mother, finding strength in the wilderness, and the training, planning, and determination it takes to achieve an FKT. Join us as we explore the intersection of running, resilience, and the healing power of nature.

Running through grief | Outdoor Explorer
Outdoor Explorer Logo

Host: Martha Rosenstein

Guest: Emily Halnon

Links:

Outdoor Explorer
Martha Rosenstein
Martha Rosenstein was born and raised in Alaska. She tried to escape Alaska by going to Seattle to attend the University of Washington where she got an undergraduate degree in anthropology, but returned to Alaska to attend nursing school at the University of Alaska Anchorage. After a medical mission trip to Burkina Faso, West Africa, she decided to go on to get her master’s in nursing from the University of Cincinnati. Martha currently practices as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Luminary Integrated Health as well as running her own website and hosting her own podcast both of which are focused on holistic health for active people.
See stories by Martha Rosenstein