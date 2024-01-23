Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Becoming a sustainable runner | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska Public Media | By Martha Rosenstein
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:39 AM AKST
Zoë Rom is the co-author of the book "Becoming a Sustainable Runner." (Courtesy of Zoë Rom)

On today’s show we are talking with elite ultra runner and author Zoë Rom about her book "Becoming a Sustainable Runner." We talk about the importance of emphasizing long-term goals over immediate outcomes and how not to let your ego get in the way of your training. We dive into how climate activism and running are related and how having a running community is important for sustainability. We also touch on one of everyone’s favorite topics, gear, and how you can make your gear acquisitions have less of an impact on the planet. Even though we are talking about running and endurance sports, you’ll still get some good tips to help you stay active across your entire lifespan.

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUEST: Zoe Rom, author, " Becoming a Sustainable Runner"

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 18th, 2024. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 18th, 2024. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
Outdoor Explorer
Martha Rosenstein was born and raised in Alaska. She tried to escape Alaska by going to Seattle to attend the University of Washington where she got an undergraduate degree in anthropology, but returned to Alaska to attend nursing school at the University of Alaska Anchorage. After a medical mission trip to Burkina Faso, West Africa, she decided to go on to get her master’s in nursing from the University of Cincinnati. Martha currently practices as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Luminary Integrated Health as well as running her own website and hosting her own podcast both of which are focused on holistic health for active people.
