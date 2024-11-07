Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
"The Aurora Guy" | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska Public Media | By Martha Rosenstein
Published November 7, 2024 at 10:54 AM AKST

This week on Outdoor Explorer, we dive into the science and magic of the aurora borealis with Vince Ledvina, aka "The Aurora Guy." Vince, an aurora chaser and Space Physics PhD student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, shares his passion for the northern lights and offers insights into what creates this stunning phenomenon, why it’s so tricky to predict and how to increase your chances of seeing it. Whether you're an aurora veteran or dreaming of your first sighting, you'll have an illuminating journey into the night skies!

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUEST: Vince Ledvina, "The Aurora Guy," Space Physics PhD student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks

LINKS:
Vince's website
Aurora webcams
Space Weather Live

Outdoor Explorer
Martha Rosenstein
Martha Rosenstein was born and raised in Alaska. She tried to escape Alaska by going to Seattle to attend the University of Washington where she got an undergraduate degree in anthropology, but returned to Alaska to attend nursing school at the University of Alaska Anchorage. After a medical mission trip to Burkina Faso, West Africa, she decided to go on to get her master’s in nursing from the University of Cincinnati. Martha currently practices as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Luminary Integrated Health as well as running her own website and hosting her own podcast both of which are focused on holistic health for active people.
