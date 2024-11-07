"The Aurora Guy" | Outdoor Explorer

This week on Outdoor Explorer, we dive into the science and magic of the aurora borealis with Vince Ledvina, aka "The Aurora Guy." Vince, an aurora chaser and Space Physics PhD student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, shares his passion for the northern lights and offers insights into what creates this stunning phenomenon, why it’s so tricky to predict and how to increase your chances of seeing it. Whether you're an aurora veteran or dreaming of your first sighting, you'll have an illuminating journey into the night skies!

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUEST: Vince Ledvina, "The Aurora Guy," Space Physics PhD student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks

