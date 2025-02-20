Art of all kinds is inspired by the outdoors |Outdoor Explorer
Creativity and the natural world go hand in hand. From the sound of trickling water to the colors of the sunset, nature inspires artists of all kinds and shapes their work in ways both big and small. On this week's Outdoor Explorer we find out why stepping outside might be the best thing you can do for a dose of inspiration for your next creative project.
HOST: Martha Rosenstein
GUESTS:
Nancy Bates, knitter, designer and outdoor enthusiast
Wendy Sailors, Community Engagement Manager for Alaska State Parks
LINKS:
Nancy's website
Nancy's Instagram
Alaska State Parks Artist-in-Residence Program
Families to Parks Day - May 29, 2025