Outdoor Explorer

Art of all kinds is inspired by the outdoors |Outdoor Explorer

By Martha Rosenstein
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:20 PM AKST
A paint pallet and painted rock sit in front of mountains and ocean.
Aleesa McCarthy
Amalga Bay from the Gruening Cabin by 2020 Artist-in-Residence participant Aleesa McCarthy.

Creativity and the natural world go hand in hand. From the sound of trickling water to the colors of the sunset, nature inspires artists of all kinds and shapes their work in ways both big and small. On this week's Outdoor Explorer we find out why stepping outside might be the best thing you can do for a dose of inspiration for your next creative project.

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUESTS:
Nancy Bates, knitter, designer and outdoor enthusiast
Wendy Sailors, Community Engagement Manager for Alaska State Parks

LINKS:
Nancy's website
Nancy's Instagram
Alaska State Parks Artist-in-Residence Program
Families to Parks Day - May 29, 2025

Outdoor Explorer
Martha Rosenstein
Martha Rosenstein was born and raised in Alaska. She tried to escape Alaska by going to Seattle to attend the University of Washington where she got an undergraduate degree in anthropology, but returned to Alaska to attend nursing school at the University of Alaska Anchorage. After a medical mission trip to Burkina Faso, West Africa, she decided to go on to get her master’s in nursing from the University of Cincinnati. Martha currently practices as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Luminary Integrated Health as well as running her own website and hosting her own podcast both of which are focused on holistic health for active people.
