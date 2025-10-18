Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
More than 2,000 people attend Anchorage No Kings rally, joining hundreds statewide

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published October 18, 2025 at 6:58 PM AKDT
Anchorage No Kings rally organizer Erin Jackson-Hill speaks to hundreds of rally attendees at Anchorage's Town Square Park on Oct. 18, 2025.
Anchorage No Kings rally organizer Erin Jackson-Hill speaks to hundreds of rally attendees at Anchorage's Town Square Park on Oct. 18, 2025.

More than 2,000 people gathered in Anchorage’s Town Square Park Saturday afternoon as part of the national No Kings rallies held in opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies.

Erin Jackson-Hill, executive director of advocacy group Stand Up Alaska, led the rally. She spoke about the recent influx of evacuees from Western Alaska due to flooding, and laid the blame firmly on Trump.

“He took his chainsaws to NOAA and blinded us to the weather,” Jackson-Hill said. “He took an ax to $20 million appropriated by Congress to protect coastal Alaskan communities from flooding, eroding our ability to defend against the sea.”

As the Anchorage No Kings rally occurred in Town Square Park, several people watched and held signs atop a nearby parking garage.
As the Anchorage No Kings rally occurred in Town Square Park, several people watched and held signs atop a nearby parking garage.

Other prominent speakers included Democratic state Sen. Löki Tobin, Anchorage Assembly member Erin Baldwin Day and Democratic candidate for governor Tom Begich.

As the bulk of the crowd packed the park, dozens of rallygoers lined Fifth and Sixth avenues waving signs and receiving supportive honks from passing cars.

Robin Beebee said she’s been to multiple political rallies, including some during Trump’s first term in office. She said these rallies remind her that she’s not alone in her opposition to the president’s actions.

“The bad news that seems to come down every day, it feels often like you can’t do anything about it,” Beebee said. “But seeing everyone else come out here, I feel supported by everyone else and it gives me motivation to kind of keep calling people and trying to make a difference.”

Anchorage No Kings Rally attendees hung signs from the side of the Performing Arts Center.
Anchorage No Kings Rally attendees hung signs from the side of the Performing Arts Center.

Alaskans turned out for No Kings protests across more than a dozen communities on Saturday.

The rally site in Sitka coincided with the annual reenactment of the ceremony in 1867 when Russia, then ruled by a czar, transferred ownership of Alaska to the United States.

That history wasn’t lost on 84-year-old Jerry Deppa.

a older man seated in a sea of standing protesters with a sign that says "No Kings in America Since 1776"
Hope McKenney/KCAW
Jerry Deppa, 84, attends a No Kings Day protest in Sitka on Oct. 18, 2025. “We put people in power and we take people out of power,” he said. “No czars, no kings!”

“We put people in power and we take people out of power,” Deppa said. “No czars, no kings. No!”

Local reporters estimated protest crowds from a few dozen in Unalaska and Nome to hundreds in Sitka and Ketchikan.

See photos from rallies around the state below:

No Kings Day protesters hold signs that read "Sitka says no czars no kings on Lingít Aaní"
Hope McKenney/KCAW
Sitkans pose for photos at a No Kings Day protest on Castle Hill in Sitka on Oct. 18, 2025. The historic tricolor Russian flag was flying in the background ahead of an unrelated reenactment ceremony of the transfer of Alaska to the United States, which occurred on the spot on the same day in 1867.
A man holds a Canadian flag among protesters on a sidewalk in Haines
Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS
A No Kings march participant holds a Canadian flag in Haines, located just south of the U.S.-Canada border, on Oct. 18, 2025. Locals have voiced concern over President Donald Trump’s insistence that Canada should become the 51st state.
No Kings protesters carrying signs march through Haines
Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS
No Kings protesters march through Haines.
protesters in winter gear hold political signs opposing kings
Wali Rana/KNOM
No Kings Day protesters gather under the Iditarod's Burled Arch finish line in Anvil City Square in Nome on Oct. 18, 2025.
No Kings Day protesters in Unalaska wave signs that say "In AK we eat kings" and "Only salmon are kings" at motorists
Sofia Stuart-Rasi/KUCB
No Kings Day protesters in Unalaska wave signs at motorists on Oct. 18, 2025. About two dozen Unalaska residents attended to protest Trump administration policies.
A small group of people on a sidewalk wave protest signs that say "release the files" and "no kings" at a passing motorist
Sofia Stuart-Rasi/KUCB
No Kings Day protesters in Unalaska wave signs at a motorist on Oct. 18, 2025. About two dozen Unalaska residents attended to protest Trump administration policies.
A young boy holds a sign over his head that says "Stop the budget bill save rural hospitals!"
Sydney Dauphinais/KRBD
A young boy leads a crowd of No Kings protesters in Ketchikan on Oct. 18, 2025.
a crowd of sign-carrying protesters march along Ketchikan's waterfront
Sydney Dauphinais/KRBD
No Kings protesters march from outside the Federal Building in downtown Ketchikan to Berth 3.
a woman in frog costume holds a protest sign that says "Even frogs know no one's above the law"
Shelby Herbert/KUAC
Maria Wessel attends the Oct. 18, 2025, No Kings protest in Fairbanks in a frog onesie. She was inspired by a protestor in Portland who wore an inflatable frog costume and got pepper sprayed by an ICE agent.
A pair of protesters wear inflatable T-rex costumes, one with a sign that says "Dictators make democracy extinct"
Shelby Herbert/KUAC
A pair of protesters wear Tyrannosaurus rex costumes at the No Kings event in Fairbanks on Oct. 18, 2025. Many Fairbanks protesters dressed in inflatable mascot suits.
A motley group of protesters with a rainbow don't tread on me flag, and signs that say "resist evil stop fascism" and "no kings"
Shelby Herbert/KUAC
Fairbanks protesters gather outside the city’s Pioneer Park for the national No Kings event on Oct. 18, 2025.

KCAW’s Hope McKenney contributed to this report.
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
