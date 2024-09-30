-
The UAA Women’s basketball program is elite. Conference champs, sweet 16 appearances, perennial national championship contender, and of course - mayhem! What makes them so successful? How much attention are they getting locally, and nationally? Should they be getting more attention given their success? And what does the future hold for UAA basketball?
The Next Energy Economy: Grassroots Strategies to Mitigate Global Climate Change, and How We Move AheadThis week’s show is "The Next Energy Economy: Grassroots Strategies to Mitigate Global Climate Change, and How We Move Ahead" with Native American writer and activist Winona LaDuke.Thanks for listening!
Alaska’s health care work force is aging into retirement. What attracts young adults to careers in health care? How is the new generation of health care professionals changing the face of health care?Thanks for listening!
The University of Alaska Anchorage launched Alaska’s first chapter of the National Academy of Inventors last month. They held an inauguration celebration that included speakers, a panel discussion and an induction ceremony of the chapter's first members.
Anchorage has a close knit hockey community, but if players want to continue on to college hockey or eventually play professionally, they have to move away from Alaska at a fairly young age - leaving friendships behind. They use their short breaks back home to re-live some of those childhood memories on the ice. And, the 5th Annual Christmas Classic gives them that opportunity.Download Audio
While Alaska is known for its oil, it’s also home to another energy source: Hydrokinetic power, which uses turbines to harness energy from tides, rivers, and waves. Four separate test projects are underway this summer, and many more could be just around the corner. Why does Alaska lead the way in hydrokinetic power? And what’s driving growth in the industry?Download Audio
This week on Addressing Alaskans hear from John P. Grotzinger, project scientist for the NASA Mars Science Laboratory rover “Curiosity” mission. Recorded on April 16, he gave the keynote address at the 2013 Undergraduate Research and Discovery Symposium at the University of Alaska Anchorage on "Why Curiosity? What Are We Discovering?"KSKA: Tuesday 5/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
This week on Addressing Alaskans, we'll feature one of three panel discussions recorded at the Urban in Alaska conference hosted by UAA. First Dr. Shelia Selkregg speaks on "Community Vision and Genius Loci," followed by architect Klaus Mayer on "Lost Anchorage: Architecture in the Wild," then Dr. Sharon Chamard on "Conflict Over Public Spaces: Responses to Chronic Public Inebriates in Anchorage" and finally Bruce Farnsworth of MTS Gallery on "A State in Time."KSKA: Tuesday 4/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The media landscape has dramatically changed in the last decade alone. How have Alaska's journalists adapted to these changes? And what do they predict for the future of journalism in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a panel discussion on "Truth and Trust: Alaska's News Media in the 21st Century" with reporters from the Alaska Dispatch, Anchorage Daily News, KTUU Channel 2, National Public Radio and UAA's journalism school.KSKA: Tuesday 4/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
As part of the Active Minds Speaker Bureau, former combat veteran Bryan Adams visited Alaska in late February. He spoke about his personal journey as Iraq War combat veteran being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome in the University of Alaska Anchorage student union. Listen to Bryan's talk hosted by the UAA Integrated Suicide Prevention Initiative this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm