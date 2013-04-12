Architecture, Public Space & Urban Design

This week on Addressing Alaskans, we'll feature one of three panel discussions recorded at the Urban in Alaska conference hosted by UAA. First Dr. Shelia Selkregg speaks on "Community Vision and Genius Loci," followed by architect Klaus Mayer on "Lost Anchorage: Architecture in the Wild," then Dr. Sharon Chamard on "Conflict Over Public Spaces: Responses to Chronic Public Inebriates in Anchorage" and finally Bruce Farnsworth of MTS Gallery on "A State in Time."



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: March 29, 2013 at the University of Alaska Anchorage

MODERATOR: Bree Kessler, Public Health Professor, University of Alaska Anchorage

PANELISTS:





Dr. Sheila Selkregg, associate professor of public administration, University of Alaska Anchorage

associate professor of public administration, University of Alaska Anchorage Klaus Mayer, architect and Alaska Design Forum board director

architect and Alaska Design Forum board director Sharon Chamard, associate professor of justice, University of Alaska Anchorage

associate professor of justice, University of Alaska Anchorage Bruce Farnsworth, writer and community organizer, founder and director of the MTS Gallery in Anchorage; member of the art group Light Brigade Kor 4

HOST: University of Alaska Anchorage



Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear onAddressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

