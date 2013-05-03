Embedded video from: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory California Institute of Technology

This week on Addressing Alaskans hear from John P. Grotzinger, project scientist for the NASA Mars Science Laboratory rover “Curiosity” mission. Recorded on April 16, he gave the keynote address at the 2013 Undergraduate Research and Discovery Symposium at the University of Alaska Anchorage on "Why Curiosity? What Are We Discovering?"



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, May 7, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 7, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: April 16, 2013 at the University of Alaska Anchorage

SPEAKER: John P. Grotzinger, PhD., project scientist for the NASA Mars Science Laboratory rover “Curiosity” mission

HOST: University of Alaska Anchorage

EVENT: 2013 Undergraduate Research and Discovery Symposium



