Being Diagnosed with PTSD

As part of the Active Minds Speaker Bureau, former combat veteran Bryan Adams visited Alaska in late February. He spoke about his personal journey as Iraq War combat veteran being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome in the University of Alaska Anchorage student union. Listen to Bryan's talk hosted by the UAA Integrated Suicide Prevention Initiative this week on Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, March 26, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 26, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: February 21, 2013 at Wilda Marston Theater, Loussac Library

SPEAKERS: Brian Adams, Active Minds Speaker

HOST: UAA Integrated Suicide Prevention Initiative



