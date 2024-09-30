-
upcoming presentation of "Tiny Beautiful Things." It's based on the book “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life From Dear Sugar” by author Cheryl Strayed.
How do you bring to life a classic play written in 1955 to a 2015 audience? Join Director Krista Schwarting, Actor Jake Beauvais and ACT's Executive Director Sarah Athans this week on Stage Talk to find out how Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting William Inge's Bus Stop, a compelling story about a group of people caught together in a small-town restaurant in Kansas during a blinding snowstorm.KSKA: Friday, September, 4, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
This week on Stage Talk, director Shane Mitchell and Erin Dagon Mitchell who plays "Bunny" talk about TBA's upcoming production of the family musical, Babes in Arms.KSKA: Friday 4/27 at 2:45 pm
This week on Stage Talk, director, Krista Schwarting and Julie Sweum who plays "Artie" talk about Cyrano's production of Eleemosynary, a beautifully written work that sensitively probes the lives and relationships of three women -a grandmother, her daughter and granddaughter.KSKA: Friday 4/5 at 2:45 pm
A puppet adventure for the whole family,Bring Back The Sunshine follows a young woman on her quest through a scary north country to help rescue her husband from an evil general. This week on Stage Talk, hosts Steve and Jean interview playwright and director, Fran Lautenberger and composer Maria Hahn from UAA.KSKA: Friday 3/23 at 2:45 pm
Ann Hanley, author of The Winter Bear and actor Brian Westcott join Mark and Jean on Stage Talk. The play will be presented at the Wildberry Theater in Anchorage during the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference on October 20 and 22. This poignant play explores the causes of suicide among Alaska Natives.Friday 10/14 at 2:45 pm
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf77ff0000Two man cast: Ted Carney (left) and DJ Rotach (right) at VPA rehearsals in Wasilla. Photo by Joyce Martin, JAG Creations. Just in time for Halloween, a ghost play, The Woman in Black opens next week at Valley Performing Arts. Executive director of VPA, Garry Forrester joins hosts Mark and Jean to discuss this spine tingling thriller, sure to leave you spooked.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:45 pm