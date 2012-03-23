A puppet adventure for the whole family,Bring Back The Sunshine follows a young woman on her quest through a scary north country to help rescue her husband from an evil general. This week on Stage Talk, hosts Steve and Jean interview playwright and director, Fran Lautenberger and composer Maria Hahn from UAA.

Jean Paal, theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic

Professor Fran Lautenberger, playwright and director, Bring Back The Sunshine, University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 23, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

