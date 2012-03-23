Bring Back The Sunshine
A puppet adventure for the whole family,Bring Back The Sunshine follows a young woman on her quest through a scary north country to help rescue her husband from an evil general. This week on Stage Talk, hosts Steve and Jean interview playwright and director, Fran Lautenberger and composer Maria Hahn from UAA.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic
GUEST:
- Professor Fran Lautenberger, playwright and director, Bring Back The Sunshine, University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance
- Professor Mari Hahn, composer, Bring Back The Sunshine, University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Music
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 23, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
