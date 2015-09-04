ACT presents Bus Stop by William Inge
William Inge's Bus Stop at ACT
How do you bring to life a classic play written in 1955 to a 2015 audience? Join Director Krista Schwarting, Actor Jake Beauvais and ACT's Executive Director Sarah Athans this week on Stage Talk to find out how Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting William Inge's Bus Stop, a compelling story about a group of people caught together in a small-town restaurant in Kansas during a blinding snowstorm.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Krista Schwarting, Director, ACT's Bus Stop
- Jake Beauvais, "Bo", ACT's Bus Stop
- Sarah Athans, Executive Director for Anchorage Community Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 4 at 2:45 p.m.
