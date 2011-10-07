The Woman in Black at VPA

Two man cast: Ted Carney (left) and DJ Rotach (right) at VPA rehearsals in Wasilla. Photo by Joyce Martin, JAG Creations.

Just in time for Halloween, a ghost play, The Woman in Black opens next week at Valley Performing Arts. Executive director of VPA, Garry Forrester joins hosts Mark and Jean to discuss this spine tingling thriller, sure to leave you spooked.

HOSTS:





Mark Muro, heater critic

heater critic Jean Paal, theater critic

GUEST: Garry Forrester, Executive director, Valley Performing Arts

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, October 7, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.

Listen for Full Show (MP3)