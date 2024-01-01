Alaska Public Media serves children and the adults who care for them in underserved neighborhoods. In addition to broadcasting beloved PBS Kids educational programs, we serve our community by partnering with schools and local agencies to provide free family workshops, and week-long education camps utilizing Ready to Learn content and media.

PBS Kids and Alaska Public Media provide trusted, safe, educational content on TV, Radio, digital, and mobile, in the classroom and in the community.

Contact AKPM Community Engagement Manager: education@alaskapublic.org or phone (907) 550-8440.