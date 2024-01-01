Alaska Public Media serves children and the adults who care for them in underserved neighborhoods. In addition to broadcasting beloved PBS Kids educational programs, we serve our community by partnering with schools and local agencies to provide free family workshops, and week-long education camps utilizing Ready to Learn content and media.
PBS Kids and Alaska Public Media provide trusted, safe, educational content on TV, Radio, digital, and mobile, in the classroom and in the community.
Contact AKPM Community Engagement Manager: education@alaskapublic.org or phone (907) 550-8440.
Alaska Public Media and 4H Bethel’s PBS Camp
PBS and Anchorage School District provide a space exploration spring break camp
We could not have the reach and resources needed to implement the Ready to Learn programs without the support of our active and engaged partners. A special thank you to:
Richard L. and Diane M. Block Foundation
Mountain View Community Land Trust
Anchorage Library
Anchorage Boys and Girls Club
Anchorage Museum
MQC Enterprise
21st Century Programs
Best Beginnings
Cook Inlet Housing Authority
Tidal Wave Book Store
Alaska Literacy Program
Mt. View Elementary School
The contents of this document were developed under a cooperative agreement #PRU295A150003, from the U.S. Department of Education. However, these contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government.