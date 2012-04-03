Eleemosynary
This week on Stage Talk, director, Krista Schwarting and Julie Sweum who plays "Artie" talk about Cyrano's production of Eleemosynary, a beautifully written work that sensitively probes the lives and relationships of three women -a grandmother, her daughter and granddaughter.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic
GUEST:
- Krista Schwarting, director, Eleemosynary, Cyrano's theater company
- Julie Sweum, actress "Artie," Eleemosynary, Cyrano's theater company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 5, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
