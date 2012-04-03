This week on Stage Talk, director, Krista Schwarting and Julie Sweum who plays "Artie" talk about Cyrano's production of Eleemosynary, a beautifully written work that sensitively probes the lives and relationships of three women -a grandmother, her daughter and granddaughter.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic

GUEST:





Krista Schwarting, director, Eleemosynary, Cyrano's theater company

Julie Sweum, actress "Artie," Eleemosynary, Cyrano's theater company

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 5, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

