Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TBA's Babes in Arms

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 26, 2012 at 7:07 PM AKDT

This week on Stage Talk, director Shane Mitchell and Erin Dagon Mitchell who plays "Bunny" talk about TBA's upcoming production of the family musical, Babes in Arms.

HOSTS:


  • Jean Paal, theater critic

  • Steve Hunt, theater critic

GUEST:


  • Shane Mitchell, director, Babes in Arms, TBA Theatre

  • Erin Dagon Mitchell, actress "Bunny" and costume designer, Babes in Arms, TBA Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 27, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Download
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack