TBA's Babes in Arms
This week on Stage Talk, director Shane Mitchell and Erin Dagon Mitchell who plays "Bunny" talk about TBA's upcoming production of the family musical, Babes in Arms.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic
GUEST:
- Shane Mitchell, director, Babes in Arms, TBA Theatre
- Erin Dagon Mitchell, actress "Bunny" and costume designer, Babes in Arms, TBA Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 27, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
