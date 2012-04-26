TBA's Babes in Arms

This week on Stage Talk, director Shane Mitchell and Erin Dagon Mitchell who plays "Bunny" talk about TBA's upcoming production of the family musical, Babes in Arms.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic

GUEST:





Shane Mitchell , director, Babes in Arms, TBA Theatre

Erin Dagon Mitchell, actress "Bunny" and costume designer, Babes in Arms, TBA Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 27, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

