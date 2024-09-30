-
KSKA: Friday, January 26 at 2:45pm The Alaska Fine Arts Academy is taking a sabbatical to regroup and to focus on where their next step will be, but before they do, they are teaming up with Cyrano's Theatre Companyfor one last theatrical blast, and what a blast it is--Dennis T. Ginacino's Disenchanted! a musical of "royal renegades" (Rapunzel, Cinderella, Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, et.al.) who "toss off their tiaras" to tell it like it really is. Two of these "princesses", "Snow White" (Anna Cometa) and "Pocahontas" (Lailani Cook) join director Warren Weinstein today on Stage Talk to tell some of their secrets...LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, July 14 at 2:45pm Eagle River's Alaska Fine Arts Academy is celebrating ten years of theatre and have announced their upcoming season. Executive Director Lailani Cook, celebrating the start of her second year as ED, comes on Stage Talk this week to give us an overview of what is coming up.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, March 17 at 2:30pmAndrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita) are recognized as two of the most popular musical theatre composer/lyricists today and The Alaska Fine Arts Academy of Eagle River is producing one of their most enduring, and earliest works based on the story of Joseph from the Old Testament, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. On this week's Stage Talk, AFAA's Executive Director Lailani Cook brings two of the actors, Arthur Braendel and Emma Wasko to talk about how this show is as entertaining for the entire family today as it was when it premiered in 1968. Joseph runs March 24-April 1st.LISTEN NOW
Imagine Shakespeare's story of murder and magic, Macbeth as re-set in Bayou St. John in New Orleans during the time of famed Louisiana Creole practitioner of Voodoo, Marie Leveue and you have Tonia Hays' Voodoo Macbeth. Tune into Stage Talk this Friday to hear Actors Stephen Lochner and Kendra Gladwell along with Director Glenys Mee from Alaska Fine Arts Academy explain how it all goes together. Voodoo Macbeth runs only October 14th and 15th.KSKA: Friday, October 14 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
Alaska Fine Arts Academy has a new Executive Director and she has a lot of plans for the Eagle River company. Join Lailani Cook this week on Stage Talk as she tells us about herself, her plans and the upcoming theatre season.KSKA: June 17 at 2:45pm
Holly Lindsay from Eagle River's Alaska Fine Arts Academy drops by the studio to talk about all the exciting shows their Theatre Program has for the upcoming year.KSKA: Friday, August 7, at 2:45pmListen Now:
Let's go on a trip to... oh say, The Little Town of Christmas as produced by The Alaska Fine Arts Academy. But first, let's hear from out trip advisors, Director Renee Chumley and Actor Betty Burke this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, Dec. 5, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
A. A. Milne's endearing and enduring characters Kanga, Eeyore, Piglet and Rabbit among others come to life in the Alaska Fine Arts Academy's production of Kristin Sergel's stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh. AFAA's Executive Director Holly Linsay along with Co-Director Holly Tarkov and actor Chris Cox come on Stage Talk this week to let Jean and Steve in on all the fun. Winnie-the-Pooh opens in Eagle River on July 11th and runs through the 26th.KSKA: Friday, June 27, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Scrooge gets a taste of green eggs and ham this season as Alaska Fine Arts Academy brings Peter Bloedel's A Seussified Christmas Carol to the stage December 6th and running through the 21st in Eagle River.KSKA: Friday 12/6 at 2:45pmListen Now
What happens when several 1950s era teenage zombies meet a group of today's living teenagers? Alaska Fine Arts Academy's Robin Bassett joins Stage Talk this week to shed a little light on Leslie Caulfield's Shake Rattle and Rot, The Zombie Musical opening October 4th and running through October 26th in Eagle River.KSKA: Friday, 10/4 at 2:45pmListen Now