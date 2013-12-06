Scrooge gets a taste of green eggs and ham this season as Alaska Fine Arts Academy brings Peter Bloedel's A Seussified Christmas Carol to the stage December 6th and running through the 21st in Eagle River.

Listen Now



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Renee Crumley , Director, AFAA's A Seussified Christmas Carol

, Director, AFAA's Betty Burke, "The Scrooge", AFAA's A Seussified Christmas Carol

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 6th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE