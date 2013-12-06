AFAA's A Seussified Christmas Carol
Scrooge gets a taste of green eggs and ham this season as Alaska Fine Arts Academy brings Peter Bloedel's A Seussified Christmas Carol to the stage December 6th and running through the 21st in Eagle River.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Renee Crumley, Director, AFAA's A Seussified Christmas Carol
- Betty Burke, "The Scrooge", AFAA's A Seussified Christmas Carol
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 6th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
