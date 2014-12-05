Let's go on a trip to... oh say, The Little Town of Christmas as produced by The Alaska Fine Arts Academy. But first, let's hear from out trip advisors, Director Renee Chumley and Actor Betty Burke this week on Stage Talk.

Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Renee Chumley , Director, AFAA's The Little Town of Christmas

, Director, AFAA's Betty Burke, Actor, AFAA's The Little Town of Christmas

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 5th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

