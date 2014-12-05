Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
AFAA's The Little Town of Christmas

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published December 5, 2014 at 1:00 PM AKST

Let's go on a trip to... oh say, The Little Town of Christmas as produced by The Alaska Fine Arts Academy. But first, let's hear from out trip advisors, Director Renee Chumley and Actor Betty Burke this week on Stage Talk.

  • Renee Chumley, Director, AFAA's The Little Town of Christmas

  • Betty Burke, Actor, AFAA's The Little Town of Christmas

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 5th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
