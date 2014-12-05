AFAA's The Little Town of Christmas
Let's go on a trip to... oh say, The Little Town of Christmas as produced by The Alaska Fine Arts Academy. But first, let's hear from out trip advisors, Director Renee Chumley and Actor Betty Burke this week on Stage Talk.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Renee Chumley, Director, AFAA's The Little Town of Christmas
- Betty Burke, Actor, AFAA's The Little Town of Christmas
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 5th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.