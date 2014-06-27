Winnie-The-Pooh Comes to the Alaska Fine Arts Academy in Eagle River
A. A. Milne's endearing and enduring characters Kanga, Eeyore, Piglet and Rabbit among others come to life in the Alaska Fine Arts Academy's production of Kristin Sergel's stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh. AFAA's Executive Director Holly Linsay along with Co-Director Holly Tarkov and actor Chris Cox come on Stage Talk this week to let Jean and Steve in on all the fun. Winnie-the-Pooh opens in Eagle River on July 11th and runs through the 26th.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Holly Lindsay, Executive Director, Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- Holly Tarkon, Co-Director, AFAA's Winnie-the-Pooh
- Chris Cox, "Tigger, Master of Ceremonies", AFAA's Winnie-the-Pooh
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 27th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via: