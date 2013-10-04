Elvis Has Left the Graveyard

What happens when several 1950s era teenage zombies meet a group of today's living teenagers? Alaska Fine Arts Academy's Robin Bassett joins Stage Talk this week to shed a little light on Leslie Caulfield's Shake Rattle and Rot, The Zombie Musical opening October 4th and running through October 26th in Eagle River.

Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Robin Bassett, Director, AFAA's Shake Rattle and Rot, The Zombie Musical

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 4th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

