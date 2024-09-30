-
Many of the pilots who fly for smaller commercial airlines in the state didn’t grow up in the remote communities they serve. Recruiting local Alaskans to…
The North Slope Borough's Emergency Order states that the move is necessary to continue essential air service to the borough's eight communities after Ravn halted all its operations on Sunday.
On the next Hometown, Alaska join host Kathleen McCoy and Alaska Aviation Centennial guests Jane Dale and Chuck Miller to hear the stories of Alaska's earliest aviators. Both have been participating in summer-long fly-ins around the state to commemorate the centennial year. Events are taking place all summer long. Stops include Anchorage, Cordova, Valdez, Homer, Illiamna, King Salmon, Dillingham, Bethel, Aniak, McGrath, Galena, Unalakleet, Nome, Kotzebue, Barrow, Fairbanks, Talkeetna, and Wasilla.KSKA: Wednesday 6/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
Imagine getting up on Saturday morning, hopping in your plane, and going anywhere in Alaska. It’s the ultimate way of getting outdoors in a huge wilderness with unlimited opportunities. We’ll be talking with weekend pilots about their expensive and challenging hobby, and what makes it worthwhile. What would you like to know about learning to fly, or even owning your own plane? Where would you go if the sky was the limit?KSKA: Thursday, 6/13, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
A program created a decade ago to reduce the extraordinary death toll of Alaska plane crashes reached a milestone with a recent study that found pilot deaths down 57%. How did regulators, operators and scientists crack the safety puzzle? And what more can we do to reduce crashes of the small planes that are basic transportation over most of Alaska?KSKA: Wednesday, 1/11 at 2:00pm
An icon of pioneer aviation in Northwest Arctic Alaska has been laid to rest. Marge Baker of Baker Aviation died while on vacation with her family in Mexico on Dec. 24. She was 79-years old.
A Ft. Wainwright based aviation unit that’s returned to Fairbanks was one of the last to leave Iraq, as the United States completes it pull out from the country.
An Alaska aviation legend is being honored for a lifetime of service. A new east ramp entrance at Fairbanks Airport was recently dedicated to Cliff Everts, and as KUAC’s Dan Bross reports the longtime Fairbanks pilot got special recognition again last week.