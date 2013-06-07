Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Weekend Pilots

By Kristin Spack
Published June 7, 2013

Imagine getting up on Saturday morning, hopping in your plane, and going anywhere in Alaska. It’s the ultimate way of getting outdoors in a huge wilderness with unlimited opportunities. We’ll be talking with weekend pilots about their expensive and challenging hobby, and what makes it worthwhile. What would you like to know about learning to fly, or even owning your own plane? Where would you go if the sky was the limit?

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

Photo courtesy © Chris Hodel, pilot.

LIVE BROADCAST: Thursday June 13, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday June 13, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT

Outdoor Explorer
Kristin Spack
