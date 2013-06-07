Weekend Pilots
Imagine getting up on Saturday morning, hopping in your plane, and going anywhere in Alaska. It’s the ultimate way of getting outdoors in a huge wilderness with unlimited opportunities. We’ll be talking with weekend pilots about their expensive and challenging hobby, and what makes it worthwhile. What would you like to know about learning to fly, or even owning your own plane? Where would you go if the sky was the limit?
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Rocky Capozzi, director, UAA Aviation Technology Division
- Bob Kaufman, private pilot
- Chris Hodel, private pilot
