Good News on Aviation Safety

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published January 6, 2012 at 5:30 PM AKST

A program created a decade ago to reduce the extraordinary death toll of Alaska plane crashes reached a milestone with a recent study that found pilot deaths down 57%. How did regulators, operators and scientists crack the safety puzzle? And what more can we do to reduce crashes of the small planes that are basic transportation over most of Alaska?

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, January 11, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 11 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

Charles Wohlforth
