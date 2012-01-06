Good News on Aviation Safety
A program created a decade ago to reduce the extraordinary death toll of Alaska plane crashes reached a milestone with a recent study that found pilot deaths down 57%. How did regulators, operators and scientists crack the safety puzzle? And what more can we do to reduce crashes of the small planes that are basic transportation over most of Alaska?
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, January 11, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 11 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Mary O’Connor, director, Aviation Safety Program, CDC-NIOSH
- Jerry Rock, past president, Alaska Air Carriers Association
