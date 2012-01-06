Good News on Aviation Safety

A program created a decade ago to reduce the extraordinary death toll of Alaska plane crashes reached a milestone with a recent study that found pilot deaths down 57%. How did regulators, operators and scientists crack the safety puzzle? And what more can we do to reduce crashes of the small planes that are basic transportation over most of Alaska?



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, January 11, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 11 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Mary O’Connor, director, Aviation Safety Program, CDC-NIOSH

director, Aviation Safety Program, CDC-NIOSH Jerry Rock, past president, Alaska Air Carriers Association

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Download Audio