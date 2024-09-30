-
In her collection of essays called "All the Colors We Will See," Patrice Gopo examines her experience of being raised by Jamaican immigrant parents and growing up Black in Alaska. Now she's helping others tell their stories in a free writing workshop.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we'll talk about summer camp choices, and practical considerations for parents in planning your kids' summer. Summer may not seem close today, but it is definitely time to begin scheduling your kids' activities.
With a new director, the museum is working on a plan to determine the next step in its development. We'll talk about your vision for the Anchorage Museum. It's our front parlor. How would you like to see it managed?
All your favorite Anchorage places, like Chester Creek and Point Woronzof, have other names given them by the first people who made Anchorage home, the Dena'ina Athabascans. Learn more about your hometown from the experts, the first residents, on the next Hometown Alaska.
Who is The Light Brigade and what will they do at the Anchorage Museum on Sept. 21, the Fall Equinox? Hint: Defy gravity on the facade of a glittering building. Find out more when a Light Brigade member, a museum director and an urban environment expert come together to explore how art can change the way we think about place.
Bethel born Jack Dalton has toured the world with his stories and plays rooted in Alaska Native culture. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Jack talks about the time he's recently spent in Alaska's villages teaching kids how to write stories. At this Smithsonian Spotlight lecture recorded on November 1st, Jack shared his thoughts on "The Future Tradition" and some stories such as "The Drunk Caribou" written by students in the upper Tanana village of Northway.
Corey Flintoff's public radio journey began at KYUK in Bethel, Alaska where he developed a fundamental cross-cultural understanding that would soon lead him around the world as foreign correspondent for NPR. Traveling to over 50 countries, Flintoff has covered the civil war in Libya, the revolution in Egypt and the war in Afghanistan. Recorded at the Anchorage Museum as part of the APRN Speaker Series, listen to Corey talk with APRN's Lori Townsend about his time at KYUK - Bethel, KSKA - Anchorage and NPR international this week on Addressing Alaskans.
After becoming the first person to summit and ski down all Seven Summits, Kit DesLauriers headed to Alaska's Arctic Refuge to hike and ski the highest peaks of the Brooks Range. If she could repeat any of her most noteworthy adventures, which one would it be? Alaska's Arctic Refuge. "It was the wildest deepest most complete silence I have ever felt" she told people at the Anchorage Museum.
Illustrations by Dimi Macheras. Courtesy of the Anchorage Museum. Our KSKA story includes an excerpt from Chickaloon storyteller Patricia Wade's narration of the story of how Denali came to be. Her story is part of a multimedia display in a Denali exhibit on display at the Anchorage Museum through October 21st. The exhibit called, "The High One: Reaching the Top" explores North America's largest peak from many perspectives. It includes historical climbing gear, photos and rare artifacts. It also looks at the mountain through Alaska Native Eyes.
Cultural Anthropologist, Richard Nelson, records bird sounds near Westchester Lagoon, during a visit to Anchorage © 2011 Clark James Mishler. When Anchorage audiences gathered to hear Nelson speak at the Anchorage Museum for the APRN Speaker Series on November 2, "Encounter" radio host, Richard Nelson discussed what he considers to be three Alaskan miracles - salmon, grizzly bears and caribou.