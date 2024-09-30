We've gotten used to the new face of the Anchorage Museum, the new plaza out front, and the stainless steel boxes in the shape of a man on the corner. Now, with a new director, the museum is working on a plan to determine the next step in its development. We'll talk about your vision for the Anchorage Museum. It's our front parlor. How would you like to see it managed?KSKA: Wednesday, June 11, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:

Listen