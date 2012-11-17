The Future of Tradition

"No Fighting" by Jessica Sam and "The Drunk Caribou" by Kali Hildebrand from Northway, Alaska courtesy Jack Dalton.

Bethel born Jack Dalton has toured the world with his stories and plays rooted in Alaska Native culture. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Jack talks about the time he's recently spent in Alaska's villages teaching kids how to write stories. At this Smithsonian Spotlight lecture recorded on November 1st, Jack shared his thoughts on "The Future Tradition" and some stories such as "The Drunk Caribou" written by students in the upper Tanana village of Northway.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, November 22, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 22, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: November 1, 2012 at Anchorage Museum

SPEAKER: Jack Dalton, Yup'ik storyteller, playwright, author, director, teacher

HOST: Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center, Anchorage Museum

EVENT: Smithsonian Spotlight lecture series



