APRN Speaker Series: Corey Flintoff

Corey Flintoff's public radio journey began at KYUK in Bethel, Alaska where he developed a fundamental cross-cultural understanding that would soon lead him around the world as foreign correspondent for NPR. Traveling to over 50 countries, Flintoff has covered the civil war in Libya, the revolution in Egypt and the war in Afghanistan. Recorded at the Anchorage Museum as part of the APRN Speaker Series, listen to Corey talk with APRN's Lori Townsend about his time at KYUK - Bethel, KSKA - Anchorage and NPR international this week on Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, July 12, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: May 24, 2012 at Anchorage Museum

SPEAKER: Corey Flintoff, foreign correspondent, NPR

INTERVIEWER:Lori Townsend, APRN

EVENT: APRN Speaker Series

HOST: Alaska Public Telecommunications Inc.





About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Download