Journey through the Arctic Refuge, Northeast Alaska

After becoming the first person to summit and ski down all Seven Summits, Kit DesLauriers headed to Alaska's Arctic Refuge to hike and ski the highest peaks of the Brooks Range. If she could repeat any of her most noteworthy adventures, which one would it be? Alaska's Arctic Refuge. "It was the wildest deepest most complete silence I have ever felt" she told people at the Anchorage Museum.

Recorded at the North Face Speaker Series in Anchorage, listen to Kit talk about conquering all Seven Summits and journeying through the Arctic Refuge on KSKA's Addressing Alaskans.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, June 21, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday May 16, 2012 at Anchorage Museum

SPEAKER: Kit DesLauriers, ski mountaineer & competitive skier

