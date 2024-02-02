Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Insight

The Future of sled dog racing | Alaska Insight

Season 2024 Episode 14 | 26m 46s

The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest may be the first races to come to mind when thinking about sled dog racing for many Alaskans, but the sport encompasses so many other distances and types of races as well. On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by sled dog race organizers and racers to discuss the future of the sport.

Aired: 02/01/24
