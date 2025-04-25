Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska Insight

How tariff policies are affecting Alaskan business | Alaska Insight

Season 8 Episode 22 | 26m 46s

U.S. Tariffs are taxes that are paid by companies importing products. They are not paid by foreign countries. The Trump administration wants tariffs to bring revenue and manufacturing jobs. Alaskan businesses are heavily dependent on outside supplies that now cost more, squeezing already tight profit margins. We hear about how businesses are coping with the added expense on this Alaska Insight.

Aired: 04/24/25
