Alaska Insight

Early wildfire season concerns | Alaska Insight

Season 8 Episode 18 | 26m 46s

What little snow Southcentral Alaska received this winter is melting early in many parts of the state. This has researchers and firefighters concerned that this year’s wildfire season could be big and early. How are state, local, and federal agencies preparing for these concerns, and what can you do to keep yourself and neighbors safe? We discuss it on this Alaska Insight.

Aired: 03/20/25
