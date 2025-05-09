Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska Insight

Will Alaska get an LNG pipeline? | Alaska Insight

Season 8 Episode 23 | 26m 46s

A liquid natural gas pipeline has been the dream of every Alaska governor for 50 years. For decades, the idea has been plagued by a high price tag, incomplete permitting, and unclear funding sources. But advocates for the gasline say a project is now closer than ever to becoming a reality. On this Alaska Insight, we discuss the potential, as well as the cautions, of this massive project.

Aired: 05/08/25
