Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Insight

Rights and resources for immigrants | Alaska Insight

Season 8 Episode 24 | 26m 46s

Alaska is home to immigrants and refugees from across the world. Our state benefits from a wide range of different skills to meet Alaska’s labor needs and communities are enriched by a mix of cultures. But programs that bring refugees and immigrants to our state are under threat. On this Alaska Insight, we learn about who is at risk and what they can do to protect themselves.

Aired: 05/14/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 7
  • Season 6
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 8
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Will Alaska get an LNG pipeline? | Alaska Insight
How close is an Alaska LNG pipeline to becoming a reality? What challenges does it face?
Episode: S8 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
How tariff policies are affecting Alaskan business | Alaska Insight
We hear about how Alaska businesses are coping with broad and uncertain tariffs.
Episode: S8 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Alaska's crumbling rural school buildings| Alaska Insight
Delayed repairs have led to a health and safety crisis in many Alaska schools.
Episode: S8 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
The potential for a Mount Spurr eruption | Alaska Insight
How should you prepare to protect your health and home for a potential ash cloud over Anchorage?
Episode: S8 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Filipino-American history and culture in Alaska | Alaska Insight
We discuss how Filipino culture and history contributes to the vibrant communities across the state.
Episode: S8 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Early wildfire season concerns | Alaska Insight
How are state, local, and federal agencies preparing for an early fire season in Alaska?
Episode: S8 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
What cuts at NOAA could mean for Alaska | Alaska Insight
We discuss what a reduction in service at NOAA could mean for Alaska.
Episode: S8 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
How uncertain federal funds impact local governments and nonprofits | Alaska Insight
We discuss the impacts of frozen federal funding on nonprofits and governments.
Episode: S8 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Managing invasive species | Alaska Insight
We discuss invasive species and what is being done to curb their populations in Alaska.
Episode: S8 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:43
Alaska Insight
Understanding tsunami risk and warnings | Alaska Insight
We learn about the Alaska-based effort to monitor and warn about tsunamis.
Episode: S8 E14 | 26:43