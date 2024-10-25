Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Insight

Should Alaska keep ranked choice voting?

Season 2025 Episode 6 | 26m 46s

On this edition of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by former Lt. Gov. and State Sen. Loren Leman, who is a spokesperson for the Yes on 2 Campaign seeking to repeal Alaska’s new ranked choice voting and open primary system, and Juli Lucky, campaign manager for the No on 2 campaign seeking to keep it.

Aired: 10/24/24
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
The Outlook for Alaska's seafood industry | Alaska Insight
We discuss the challenges and potential relief for Alaska’s struggling seafood industry.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
New Anchorage mayor’s approach to homeless services | Alaska Insight
We discuss the new Anchorage mayor’s long-term plans to address homelessness.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Alaska Insight
Reviewing Alaska's election results | Alaska Insight
We discuss the early results and implications of Alaska’s 2024 election.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Engaging voters across diverse communities
We discuss efforts to engage voters in Alaska’s diverse communities.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Analyzing Debate for the State: U.S. House | Alaska Insight
We analyze the U.S. House candidate answers from Debate for the State 2024.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Indigenous filmmakers share community stories of climate change | Alaska Insight
We speak with Alaska Native filmmakers documenting the impacts of climate change.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 26:46
Alaska Insight
In the wake of seven police shootings, Anchorage community members discuss reforms
How can Anchorage Police improve accountability and community trust?
Episode: S2025 E3
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
How can Anchorage Police improve accountability and community trust? | Alaska Insight
We discuss police shootings with Anchorage PD Chief Sean Case and retired attorney Rich Curtner.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Alaska voters share their top priorities ahead of November
Lori Townsend and reporters discuss a new project to hear from voters about their priorities.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Alaska Insight
Recapping the 33rd legislature | Alaska Insight
We speak with legislative leadership about the end of the 33rd legislature.
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:46