Emily Brubaker, National Civics Bee Winner | Every Little Bit

Latest Episodes
Michael Burke is the pastor of Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church and welcomes all to his congregation.
Eighth-grader Emily Brubaker won the first National Civics Bee in 2024. Despite not knowing the meaning of the word civics at first, she has been practicing civic responsibility most of her life. She is an advocate in Washington, D.C. for the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act, which would close a loophole that exempts insurance from paying for dental procedures caused by congenital anomalies.