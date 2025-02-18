Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

What will new tariffs mean for Alaska? | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published February 18, 2025 at 12:36 PM AKST
pilings along a body water, two container cranes and a cargo ship
Eric Keto
/
Alaska Public Media
The Port of Anchorage in 2016. It was later renamed the Port of Alaska, and is now the Don Young Port of Alaska.

President Trump has spoken at length about his love of tariffs. He has paused, for now, a broad tax on imports from Canada and Mexico, but a 10% tariff on Chinese goods is in effect, along with a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum. The President has also laid out a timeline for reciprocal tariffs to be applied to any country that taxes imports on US goods. What will these new taxes mean for Alaska commerce, the cost of construction, the seafood industry and grocery prices? Economic experts join us to break down the numbers on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Kevin Berry - Chair, University of Alaska Anchorage Economics Department
  • Greg Wolf - President, Alaska International Business Center
  • Cliff White - Editorial Director, Undercurrent News

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
