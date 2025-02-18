What will new tariffs mean for Alaska? | Talk of Alaska
President Trump has spoken at length about his love of tariffs. He has paused, for now, a broad tax on imports from Canada and Mexico, but a 10% tariff on Chinese goods is in effect, along with a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum. The President has also laid out a timeline for reciprocal tariffs to be applied to any country that taxes imports on US goods. What will these new taxes mean for Alaska commerce, the cost of construction, the seafood industry and grocery prices? Economic experts join us to break down the numbers on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Kevin Berry - Chair, University of Alaska Anchorage Economics Department
- Greg Wolf - President, Alaska International Business Center
- Cliff White - Editorial Director, Undercurrent News
