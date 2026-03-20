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Meet this year's high school concerto competition winners | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published March 20, 2026 at 1:27 PM AKDT
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Anchorage Civic Orchestra High School Concerto Competition Winners-Lena So and Isaac Ward-Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson
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Alaska Public Media
Lena So and Isaac Ward are the winners of this year's Anchorage Civic Orchestra high school concerto competition. They will perform with the orchestra on Saturday, March 21.

The Anchorage Civic Orchestra holds and annual concerto competition for high-school-aged musicians. The winners get are featured in a concert performance with the community orchestra. Isaac Ward, cellist and homeschooled senior, won with a piece from Schumann. Lena So, flutist and South High senior, performed a piece from Chaminade and was the runner-up.

Ward and So, who also happen to be dating, will perform for the ACO's Winter Concert on Saturday, March 20 in the Sydney Laurence Theater at 7:30 p.m.

On this episode we find out what it was like to compete against other young elite musicians, the winner's college plans and where they want their music to take them.

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
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