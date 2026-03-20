Meet this year's high school concerto competition winners | State of Art

The Anchorage Civic Orchestra holds and annual concerto competition for high-school-aged musicians. The winners get are featured in a concert performance with the community orchestra. Isaac Ward, cellist and homeschooled senior, won with a piece from Schumann. Lena So, flutist and South High senior, performed a piece from Chaminade and was the runner-up.

Ward and So, who also happen to be dating, will perform for the ACO's Winter Concert on Saturday, March 20 in the Sydney Laurence Theater at 7:30 p.m.

On this episode we find out what it was like to compete against other young elite musicians, the winner's college plans and where they want their music to take them.