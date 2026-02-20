Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
"Conscience" goes to Cleveland | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:49 PM AKST
Susan Riley and Jay Burns star as Margaret Chase Smith and Joseph McCarthy in RKP Play's "Conscience."

RKP Play's production of "Conscience" by Joe Dipietro will be heading to Cleveland later this month for a run of performances at The Darl Center for the Arts. The story follows senator Joseph McCarthy’s abuses of power during the Red Scare’s anti-communist crackdown and senator Margaret Chase Smith’s efforts to counter him, ultimately rebuking McCarthy in her "Declaration of Conscience." The play had a run in Anchorage last spring with RKP and Anchorage Community Theater.

There will be pay-what-you-can preview shows on Sunday and Monday in the Wilda Marston Theater at the Anchorage Public Library at 7 p.m.

We're joined by lead actors Jay Burns, who plays McCarthy, and Susan Riley, who plays Smith. They tell us about taking the show on the road, the joys of crossing verbal swords and the relevance of the story to today's political climate.

