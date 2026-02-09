Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
state of art logo
State of Art

Theater company debuts this weekend with forbidden vampire romance | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:17 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Undead Theater Co. will debut this weekend with sapphic vampire "Carmilla"
Ammon Swenson
/
Alaska Public Media
Undead Theater Co. will debut with sapphic vampire novella "Carmilla" this weekend.

When Jessica Faust emerged after locking herself away in a cabin and consuming the classic vampire novella "Carmilla," she knew she needed to stage a play.

A fan of horror and gothic fiction, Faust has been producing horror and gothic adjacent for years. The veteran actor and artist had never directed before, but she could see how all of the pieces could come together.

Combining all of her skills in theater, visual arts and writing, she developed an adaption of the story that includes shadow puppetry, dance, ominous choirs and even a tranquilizer-induced drug trip to bring the gothic sapphic romance to life.

Performances of "Carmilla" are Friday, at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. with an ASL interpreted performance at 7 p.m. in APU's Grant Hall.

We're joined by Faust who tells us about her new theater company, getting an idea from the page to the stage and how the show wouldn't be possible without the help from the local theater community.

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
Ammon Swenson
