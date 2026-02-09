Theater company debuts this weekend with forbidden vampire romance | State of Art

When Jessica Faust emerged after locking herself away in a cabin and consuming the classic vampire novella "Carmilla," she knew she needed to stage a play.

A fan of horror and gothic fiction, Faust has been producing horror and gothic adjacent for years. The veteran actor and artist had never directed before, but she could see how all of the pieces could come together.

Combining all of her skills in theater, visual arts and writing, she developed an adaption of the story that includes shadow puppetry, dance, ominous choirs and even a tranquilizer-induced drug trip to bring the gothic sapphic romance to life.

Performances of "Carmilla" are Friday, at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. with an ASL interpreted performance at 7 p.m. in APU's Grant Hall.

We're joined by Faust who tells us about her new theater company, getting an idea from the page to the stage and how the show wouldn't be possible without the help from the local theater community.

LINKS:

"Carmilla" tickets

Undead Theater Co. website

Jessica Faust website

Jessica Faust Instagram