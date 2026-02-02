Meet Rasmuson Individual Artist Award winner Addie Studebaker | State of Art

Addie Studebaker is an artist, mother, writer and teacher based in the Mat-Su. Growing up in a pragmatic Mid West household, art wasn't a necessary pursuit when the focus was on hard work and raising a family. Studebaker's creative drive and desire to maintain her sense of identity through her own motherhood has fueled her artistic endeavors.

Among her evolving projects, including championing tiny galleries, she's created functional murals using sound dampening material and held an interactive exhibition in Anchorage last year called "[UN]STUCK]," where visitors were invited to decorate the white walls of the International Gallery of Contemporary Art with colorful tape.

Studebaker is a recipient of a 2025 Rasmuson Individual Artist Award for visual arts. She will be using spectrograms of recordings taken from National Park Service stations in Denali and her own soundscapes to create comparative sculptural representations of aural moments in time.

On this episode, she tells us about her past projects, public art and capturing moments in time using sound and sculpture.

Addie Studebaker website

Addie Studebaker Instagram