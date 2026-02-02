Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art

Meet Rasmuson Individual Artist Award winner Addie Studebaker | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Addie Studebaker is an artist based in the Mat-Su and is the recipient of a 2025 Rasmuson Individual Artist Award.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Addie Studebaker is an artist based in the Mat-Su and is the recipient of a 2025 Rasmuson Individual Artist Award.

Addie Studebaker is an artist, mother, writer and teacher based in the Mat-Su. Growing up in a pragmatic Mid West household, art wasn't a necessary pursuit when the focus was on hard work and raising a family. Studebaker's creative drive and desire to maintain her sense of identity through her own motherhood has fueled her artistic endeavors.

Among her evolving projects, including championing tiny galleries, she's created functional murals using sound dampening material and held an interactive exhibition in Anchorage last year called "[UN]STUCK]," where visitors were invited to decorate the white walls of the International Gallery of Contemporary Art with colorful tape.

Studebaker is a recipient of a 2025 Rasmuson Individual Artist Award for visual arts. She will be using spectrograms of recordings taken from National Park Service stations in Denali and her own soundscapes to create comparative sculptural representations of aural moments in time.

On this episode, she tells us about her past projects, public art and capturing moments in time using sound and sculpture.

LINKS:
Addie Studebaker website
Addie Studebaker Instagram

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes