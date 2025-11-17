Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
state of art logo
State of Art

The Alaska Music Summit, musician resources and a call for music videos | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published November 17, 2025 at 3:27 PM AKST
MusicAlaska has been developing festival and venue resources for musicians and music lovers.

MusicAlaska is a statewide organization working to help musicians, venue owners, teachers and music fans support and grow the Alaska music scene and industry. They have been building local music playlists, holding the Alaska Music Summit and are working to expand their digital resources with things like statewide venue and festival information.

We're joined by MusicAlaska Director, Marian Call, who breaks down the upcoming summit, what's new with the organization and how you can get involved.

LINKS:
MusicAlaska website
Alaska Playlist Project (submit music and music videos)
Alaska Music Summit 2026
Alaska festival guide

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
Latest Episodes