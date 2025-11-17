The Alaska Music Summit, musician resources and a call for music videos | State of Art

MusicAlaska is a statewide organization working to help musicians, venue owners, teachers and music fans support and grow the Alaska music scene and industry. They have been building local music playlists, holding the Alaska Music Summit and are working to expand their digital resources with things like statewide venue and festival information.

We're joined by MusicAlaska Director, Marian Call, who breaks down the upcoming summit, what's new with the organization and how you can get involved.

LINKS:

MusicAlaska website

Alaska Playlist Project (submit music and music videos)

Alaska Music Summit 2026

Alaska festival guide

