Valley Performing Arts opened their holiday season with two unique classics | State of Art

On this episode we hear about Valley Performing Arts’ current holiday production. It's a double feature of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” along with an on-stage radio play of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The Charlie Brown classic features new and upcoming young actors while the radio play will stick as closely to a period-correct presentation of the Jimmy Stewart classic.

The show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 21st through December 14th.

We're joined by "A Charlie Brown Christmas" director Laesa DenBleyker and "It's a Wonderful Life" director Shaun Groshong. We discuss the joys of working with kids, sticking to the golden era of radio production and what makes these Christmas classics stand the test of time.

Ammon Swenson / Alaska Public Media State of Art host Ammon Swenson was recently joined by Valley Performing Arts directors Shaun Groshong (middle) and Laesa DenBlekyer to discuss their double feature of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and an on-stage radio play of "It's a Wonderful Life"

LINKS:

Valley Performing Arts

TICKETS