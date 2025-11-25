Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
state of art logo
State of Art

Valley Performing Arts opened their holiday season with two unique classics | State of Art

Published November 25, 2025 at 3:44 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Nicholas
/
Valley Performing Arts
Valley Performing Arts opened their holiday season with two Christmas classics: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and a period-correct on-stage radio play of "It's a Wonderful Life."

On this episode we hear about Valley Performing Arts’ current holiday production. It's a double feature of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” along with an on-stage radio play of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The Charlie Brown classic features new and upcoming young actors while the radio play will stick as closely to a period-correct presentation of the Jimmy Stewart classic.

The show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 21st through December 14th.

We're joined by "A Charlie Brown Christmas" director Laesa DenBleyker and "It's a Wonderful Life" director Shaun Groshong. We discuss the joys of working with kids, sticking to the golden era of radio production and what makes these Christmas classics stand the test of time.

Three people take a selfie in a radio studio.
Ammon Swenson
/
Alaska Public Media
State of Art host Ammon Swenson was recently joined by Valley Performing Arts directors Shaun Groshong (middle) and Laesa DenBlekyer to discuss their double feature of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and an on-stage radio play of "It's a Wonderful Life"

LINKS:
Valley Performing Arts
TICKETS

