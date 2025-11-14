Youth film screening extends submission deadline to Monday | State of Art

Youth filmmakers from around the state will be screening their films as part of the Anchorage International Film Festival on Thursday, December 11 at the Anchorage Museum. The event is called After School Special and is a partnership between Alaska Teen Media Institute and AIFF. The deadline to submit films is Monday, November 17. Filmmakers must be 21 or younger to submit and films should be no longer than ten minutes.

On this episode, we hear from ATMI filmmakers Wren Crockett and Oliva Okeahialam along with youth mentor John Kendall. We hear about making and submitting films to the screening, taking the plunge into your first project and more.

LINKS:

Alaska Teen Media Institute

Anchorage International Film Festival

After School Special

SUBMIT FILMS HERE