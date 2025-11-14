Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art

Youth film screening extends submission deadline to Monday | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:58 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Youth filmmakers from around the state will be screening their films as part of the Anchorage International Film Festival on Thursday, December 11 at the Anchorage Museum. The event is called After School Special and is a partnership between Alaska Teen Media Institute and AIFF. The deadline to submit films is Monday, November 17. Filmmakers must be 21 or younger to submit and films should be no longer than ten minutes.

On this episode, we hear from ATMI filmmakers Wren Crockett and Oliva Okeahialam along with youth mentor John Kendall. We hear about making and submitting films to the screening, taking the plunge into your first project and more.

LINKS:
Alaska Teen Media Institute
Anchorage International Film Festival
After School Special
SUBMIT FILMS HERE

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes