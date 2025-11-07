Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
State of Art

Anchorage Opera opens season with double feature | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:55 PM AKST
Anchorage Opera The Medium
Anchorage Opera
Anchorage Opera opened their season with a double feature of "The Medium" and "Gianni Schicchi."

Anchorage Opera opened their season with a double feature production of Gian Carlo Menotti's thrilling "The Medium," and Giacomo Puccini's comedy "Gianni Schicchi," on Thursday. While they both have beloved songs, they were paired together because of their quick pacing and compelling stories you might not typically associate with opera.

Performances are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Discovery Theater.

We're joined by Ben Robinson, general director of Anchorage Opera.

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
