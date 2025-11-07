Anchorage Opera opens season with double feature | State of Art

Anchorage Opera opened their season with a double feature production of Gian Carlo Menotti's thrilling "The Medium," and Giacomo Puccini's comedy "Gianni Schicchi," on Thursday. While they both have beloved songs, they were paired together because of their quick pacing and compelling stories you might not typically associate with opera.

Performances are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Discovery Theater.

We're joined by Ben Robinson, general director of Anchorage Opera.

