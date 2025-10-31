Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Musician Dawson Gentleman on leaving home, broken heart music and finding his place in the local scene| State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:34 PM AKDT
Musician Dawson Gentleman moved to Anchorage from Fairbanks in 2024 and has been busy making a name for himself in the local music scene.

Musician Dawson Gentleman grew up in Fairbanks playing bass with his parents' family band doing mostly classic rock and old-school country music. After playing just about every venue Fairbanks has to offer, Gentleman decided to move to the "big city" of Anchorage. A breakup not long after moving here and getting into singer-songwriters inspired him to release a stripped down EP of acoustic songs called "2015."

He joins us to talk about settling in the Anchorage music scene, growing up playing all-nighters in bars as a teen and his other music project Shady Pines Retirement Home.

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
