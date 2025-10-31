Musician Dawson Gentleman on leaving home, broken heart music and finding his place in the local scene| State of Art

Musician Dawson Gentleman grew up in Fairbanks playing bass with his parents' family band doing mostly classic rock and old-school country music. After playing just about every venue Fairbanks has to offer, Gentleman decided to move to the "big city" of Anchorage. A breakup not long after moving here and getting into singer-songwriters inspired him to release a stripped down EP of acoustic songs called "2015."

He joins us to talk about settling in the Anchorage music scene, growing up playing all-nighters in bars as a teen and his other music project Shady Pines Retirement Home.

