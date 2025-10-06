Author Michael Engelhard on the cultural and historical significance of Nome | State of Art

On this episode we hear from anthropologist, author and adventurer Michael Engelhard. His newest book is called “No Place Like Nome: The Bering Strait Seen Through its most storied city.” The book explores Nome’s rich history, native culture, and notable figures among other things. Originally from Germany, Engelhard moved to Alaska in 1988 and lived in Nome from 2011 to 2014. He said traveling through the US, Mexico and Guatemala exposed him to new landscapes and grew an interest in non western cultures.

He discusses his new book, preserving cultures and how the more he learns, the less he knows.

