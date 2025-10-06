Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Author Michael Engelhard on the cultural and historical significance of Nome | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published October 6, 2025 at 10:29 AM AKDT
Anthropologist and adventurer Michael Engelhard's newest book examines the significance of Nome's cultural and historical landscape.
Michael Engelhard
Anthropologist and adventurer Michael Engelhard's newest book examines the significance of Nome's cultural and historical landscape.

On this episode we hear from anthropologist, author and adventurer Michael Engelhard. His newest book is called “No Place Like Nome: The Bering Strait Seen Through its most storied city.” The book explores Nome’s rich history, native culture, and notable figures among other things. Originally from Germany, Engelhard moved to Alaska in 1988 and lived in Nome from 2011 to 2014. He said traveling through the US, Mexico and Guatemala exposed him to new landscapes and grew an interest in non western cultures.

He discusses his new book, preserving cultures and how the more he learns, the less he knows.

LINKS:
Michael Engelhard website
"No Place Like Nome"

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
