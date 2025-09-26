Wild Shore New Music returns to Alaska for their 12th season | State of Art

On this episode we hear about Wild Shore New Music’s 12th season and Alaska tour. The group highlights modern chamber music while connecting audiences with contemporary composers and interfacing with the communities they visit. The founders are working musicians based in New York, but were all raised in Alaska and their connection to the state is evident in their programs. They’ll be performing at the Anchorage Museum on Wednesday, October 1st.

We’re joined by Wild Shore New Music co-founder and violinist Andie Tanning and this season’s featured composer Eve Beglarian.

