State of Art

Wild Shore New Music returns to Alaska for their 12th season | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published September 26, 2025 at 6:42 PM AKDT
From left to right: Wild Shore New Music's featured composer Eve Beglarian, violinist Addie Tanning, guitarist James Moore, pianist Conrad Winslow, flutist Katie Cox and cellist Roberts.
Left to right: Wild Shore New Music's featured composer Eve Beglarian, violinist Addie Tanning, guitarist James Moore, pianist Conrad Winslow, flutist Katie Cox and cellist Mariel Roberts.

On this episode we hear about Wild Shore New Music’s 12th season and Alaska tour. The group highlights modern chamber music while connecting audiences with contemporary composers and interfacing with the communities they visit. The founders are working musicians based in New York, but were all raised in Alaska and their connection to the state is evident in their programs. They’ll be performing at the Anchorage Museum on Wednesday, October 1st.

We’re joined by Wild Shore New Music co-founder and violinist Andie Tanning and this season’s featured composer Eve Beglarian.

LINKS:
Wild Shore New Music
TICKETS
Eve Beglarian music

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
