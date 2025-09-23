Anchorage Festival of Music kicks off its 70th season with 'Basically Bach' | State of Art

Anchorage Festival of Music's 70th season will start with a celebration of the Basically Bach festival of the 70s and 80s. With two similar organizations in the city, Basically Bach and the Alaska Festival of Music combined forces to form what we now know as Anchorage Festival of Music in 1986. This upcoming concert will feature pieces previously done for Basically Bach and performed on baroque instruments including a harpsichord inherited from the festival.

The concert will be on Saturday, September 27 at Central Lutheran Church, one of the main venues for the original festival.

AFM Artistic Director Laura Koenig discusses what she calls "The Great Anchorage Music Festival Schism," the legacy of Basically Bach and what it takes to put together a historically accurate concert.

