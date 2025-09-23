Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
state of art logo
State of Art

Anchorage Festival of Music kicks off its 70th season with 'Basically Bach' | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:34 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Basically Bach banner
Anchorage Festival of Music

Anchorage Festival of Music's 70th season will start with a celebration of the Basically Bach festival of the 70s and 80s. With two similar organizations in the city, Basically Bach and the Alaska Festival of Music combined forces to form what we now know as Anchorage Festival of Music in 1986. This upcoming concert will feature pieces previously done for Basically Bach and performed on baroque instruments including a harpsichord inherited from the festival.

The concert will be on Saturday, September 27 at Central Lutheran Church, one of the main venues for the original festival.

AFM Artistic Director Laura Koenig discusses what she calls "The Great Anchorage Music Festival Schism," the legacy of Basically Bach and what it takes to put together a historically accurate concert.

LINKS:
Anchorage Festival of Music
Basically Bach TICKETS

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson
Latest Episodes