State of Art

Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Anchorage | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published September 8, 2025 at 12:12 PM AKDT
Comedian Paula Poundstone will be performing in Anchorage on Saturday, September 14 in the Discovery Theater.
On this episode we hear from comedian Paula Poundstone. You might know the veteran stand-up from her work as a panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me or her podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. She’ll be performing in Anchorage on Saturday, September 13 in the Discovery Theater. She discusses tour life, public media and her upcoming performance.

Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
