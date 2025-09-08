Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Anchorage | State of Art

On this episode we hear from comedian Paula Poundstone. You might know the veteran stand-up from her work as a panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me or her podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. She’ll be performing in Anchorage on Saturday, September 13 in the Discovery Theater. She discusses tour life, public media and her upcoming performance.

LINKS:

Paula Poundstone TICKETS

Paula Poundstone website

Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone