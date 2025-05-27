Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
state of art logo
State of Art

Joseph McCarthy and Margaret Chase Smith clash in 'Conscience' | State of Art

By Ammon Swenson
Published May 27, 2025 at 12:18 PM AKDT
Actor Jay Burns plays Senator Joseph McCarthy in RKP Productions' "Conscience."
RKP Productions
RKP Productions

The play “Conscience” from RKP Productions and Anchorage Community Theater opened on May 16 and runs through June 1st. The performance follows senator Joseph McCarthy’s abuses of power during the Red Scare’s anti-communist crackdown and senator Margaret Chase Smith’s efforts to counter him.

We're joined by actor Jay Burns, who plays McCarthy, to learn more about the historical context of the play, getting into character and how this story reflects the modern American political climate.

LINKS:
RKP Productions
TICKETS

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
