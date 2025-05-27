Joseph McCarthy and Margaret Chase Smith clash in 'Conscience' | State of Art

The play “Conscience” from RKP Productions and Anchorage Community Theater opened on May 16 and runs through June 1st. The performance follows senator Joseph McCarthy’s abuses of power during the Red Scare’s anti-communist crackdown and senator Margaret Chase Smith’s efforts to counter him.

We're joined by actor Jay Burns, who plays McCarthy, to learn more about the historical context of the play, getting into character and how this story reflects the modern American political climate.

